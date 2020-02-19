Morning showers Today with a slow moving cold front. Rain chances will be at there lowest in the early part of the afternoon. Temperatures hover around 70. Wetter and cooler Tonight. A chilly rain settles-in Thursday. Temperatures will steadily drop through the day, starting in the lower 50s and falling into the upper 40s. Drier air finally moves in Friday. It will be colder. Temps start in the upper 30s and only gets to 50 with full sunshine. A freeze is expected Saturday morning. By Sunday afternoon we should be near seasonable levels. Rain chances rise in a hurry Sunday night. Wet weather mild conditions start our work week once again.