DA: 3 sentenced to a total of 32 years in prison

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Three people were sentenced for various crimes after they pleaded guilty, according to Dick Perryman, the Alapaha Judicial Circuit district attorney.
Below is a breakdown of the three sentenced:
- Jaylin Sharpe, 22, pleaded guilty to a shooting incident from 2016 and also pleaded guilty to a related gang charge. Sharpe was convicted of aggravated assault and of being a member of the Bloods criminal street gang in the commission of a crime. Sharpe was sentenced to 20 years with the first five years to be served in prison. Sharpe is barred from entering or living in the counties of Cook, Berrien, Lanier, Clinch and Atkinson. He will also be under a curfew and will be subject to special probation conditions related to the gang offense he pleaded guilty to, including not being around other known or suspected gang members.
- Charly Hathcock, 32, pleaded guilty to her involvement in the smuggling of meth into the Cook County jail in 2019. Hathcock was part of a group that was using Bibles to smuggle methamphetamine into the jail. Hathcock was sentenced to 30 years with the first seven years to be served in prison. Hathcock is also barred from living in or entering into Cook, Berrien, Lanier, Atkinson and Clinch counties.
- Nathaniel David Day, 23, was charged with child molestation, sodomy and statutory rape and he pleaded guilty to having sex with a 13-year-old girl in 2017 in Cook County. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
“I am proud that these people are being held accountable for their actions and they will spend years in prison to pay for what they have done. It has been and continues to be a priority for my office to protect our community," Perryman said. “The Cook County Sheriff’s Office and the Sparks Police Department did excellent work in investigating these cases. I am proud of my staff for all their hard work and must commend ADA Jennifer Smith and ADA Allen Lawson for all their efforts. It is crucial that we continue to pursue and prosecute these cases for the benefit of our community and the safety of our families.”
