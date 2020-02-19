DA: 3 sentenced to a total of 32 years in prison

“I am proud that these people are being held accountable for their actions and they will spend years in prison to pay for what they have done. It has been and continues to be a priority for my office to protect our community," Perryman said. “The Cook County Sheriff’s Office and the Sparks Police Department did excellent work in investigating these cases. I am proud of my staff for all their hard work and must commend ADA Jennifer Smith and ADA Allen Lawson for all their efforts. It is crucial that we continue to pursue and prosecute these cases for the benefit of our community and the safety of our families.”