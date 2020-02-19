A cup and a chat: Tift Co. law enforcement hosts ‘Coffee with a Cop’

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - “Coffee with a Cop” is a national event that brings officers and the community together to discuss issues they’re facing and Tift County law enforcement did just that.
Tift County law enforcement met with people at Starbucks.
Community policing often builds trust between people and police. But, communities are constantly changing.
Sheriff Gene Scarbrough said law enforcement is not perfect but he wants people to feel comfortable and safe around them.
“If you have concerns, voice them, let us talk about it. You can talk yourself out of a lot of situations, bad situations and make it better,” said Scarbrough.
Georgia State Patrol Troopers and the Tifton Police Department were also there.
Tift County law enforcement members said they look forward to this event every year.
