87-count indictment handed down in federal pill mill case

Other court records indicate the DEA received another complaint against Edwards in the spring of 2019 from a mother whose son took his own life. The mother had written letters to Edwards because she suspected her son was abusing drugs. The affidavit says the week before her son passed away, she contacted Edwards’s office about his erratic behavior. He saw Edwards days before his death and received a prescription for Xanax. She felt Edwards’s prescribing habits contributed to her son’s death, according to those documents.