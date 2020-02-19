City leader fears voter apathy is keeping young people from hitting the polls

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The 2020 Presidential Primaries are a little over a month away.
An Albany leader is concerned young people aren’t going to vote.
With the Presidential Primaries coming up in just a little over a month, an Albany City Commissioner is working overtime to try and get young people to go out and vote.
Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard is spending the week speaking to classes at Albany State University and Albany Technical College trying to reach young people.
Howard said he’s worried there’s an issue of voter apathy amongst young people.
So he's taking voter registration cards with him, and will help the students fill them out right there in class.
“We’ve got to start somewhere because they are our future leaders. And if we can’t rectify them at an early age, can you imagine what will happen in the next 20 some years?” asked Howard.
And for out-of-state students, there is information on absentee and early voting.
You have to mail your absentee ballot by March 20.
You can vote early March 2 through March 20.
If you want to vote in the presidential primaries, which are March 24, you must be registered to vote by February 24.
Howard is also hoping everyone fills out their 2020 Census forms.
It’s a piece of paper you only have to fill out once every ten years.
Doing it this year may be more important than in 2000.
The city and county will get federal funding for each person who fills out their census form.
According to Howard, the city and county need the money due to the large financial toll Hurricane Michael left in 2018.
He said the January 2017 storms also hurt.
The federal government has $800 billion to delegate to each of the states.
Albany-Dougherty County will only get a portion of that money that matches the portion of people who fill out their census forms.
“Because if we issue count population, data has said in the past that there’s going to be a shift in population that Southwest Georgia will lose population to North Georgia and we certainly don’t need that to happen. That will determine the amount of money we get from the government,” Howard said.
Howard said if it looks like other counties have a bigger population than Dougherty County, then those counties will get the most funding.
The cards will be mailed out in April and you just have to fill them out following the directions. Then mail them back.
You can also fill out your response online.
