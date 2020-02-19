Census Bureau looking to hire seasonal workers; what you need to know

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Representatives from Washington, DC are in Albany to spark interest in working for the Census Bureau.
Congressman Sanford Bishop said the federal government has $800 billion to distribute among the states.
But how much Georgia gets in funding, and particularly Southwest Georgia counties, is determined by how many people actually fill out the Census.
The funding goes to law enforcement, schools, health care clinics, Medicaid programs and more.
“It’s extremely important that everyone be counted so we will have the resources for the next 10 years to deal with our future needs and the growth and development and empowerment of the people in our communities,” said Bishop.
The Bureau is employing thousands of people to physically count and knock on doors.
It’s a seasonal job, but you could make around $14 an hour.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.