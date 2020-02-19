Cecil Police Dept. arrests 3 in human trafficking, drug cases

CECIL, Ga. (WALB) - Three people were arrested in a case that started as a human trafficking incident, which then turned into a child cruelty and drug incidents, according to the Cecil Police Department.
Two people were arrested for human trafficking on Feb. 12, according to the Cecil Police Department.
Police said officers saw three people acting suspiciously. They were later identified as Wiliam Thomas Smith, Jr., 28, along with a 16 and 17-year-old girl.
After further investigation, it was found that the 16-year-old girl had been raped and a victim of sex trafficking, according to police.
Cecil police also said the 16-year-old victim was not under parental supervision for several months.
Smith, 28, was charged with rape, human trafficking and sexual exploitation of a child.
Allison Paige Althouse, 36, was charged with first degree cruelty to children. Police said Althouse was the 16-year-old victim’s mother and left her homeless and to care for herself.
A search warrant was executed at a Cecil home where they believed the victim was raped. During that search, several drugs were found.
Chad McNeal, 29, was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of a schedule II narcotic
- Possession of a schedule III narcotic
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug-related objects
- Drugs to be kept in original container
This is an ongoing investigation and Cecil police said it may result in more arrests.
