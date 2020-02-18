Young hero talks about Flint River rescue

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A young man is being hailed as a hero, after he jumped into the Flint River to save a stranger drifting by.
The incident happened on Saturday in Albany.
Jay Juarez says he’s not a hero... but simply someone who wanted to help.
He said “Hero? No, heroic actions? I guess I can take that but hero? No. Just someone who understands and just wants to help.”
Jay recalls the moments he knew he had to do something to help a woman, a complete stranger, drifting in the Flint River on Saturday.
He was near the Riverwalk, south of the Albany Civic Center, and “Basically, I was up there having lunch with my mother, then we saw a glimpse of somebody."
Next, he "Came racing down and then took all of my stuff off down there, and my shoes off, and then I just ran through and jumped over the railing and swam after them.”
Wearing only a few pieces of clothing, Jay dove in the water.
“I had a similar experience with this, so kinda go and help, get them out, and that was really it. My thought process was: help. Nothing really more, nothing really less.”
The 20-year-old says past experiences helped him brave the chilly and fast-moving water "But you just gotta block that stuff out, and do what you could do best and that’s to help.”
According to an Albany Police incident report, Jay was able to hold on to the woman until first responders rescued them in a boat.
He says the two of them were in the water for about an hour.
He was taken to the hospital but suffered no injuries.
