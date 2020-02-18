Wake Forest looks for home win vs Ga. Tech

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The Yellow Jackets are led by Moses Wright and Michael Devoe. Wright is averaging 12.9 points and 7.2 rebounds while Devoe is putting up 14.1 points per game. The Demon Deacons have been led by Brandon Childress and Olivier Sarr. Childress has accounted for 14.4 points and 4.4 assists while Sarr has averaged 12 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Childress has connected on 30.8 percent of the 120 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 27 over the last five games. He's also converted 81.4 percent of his foul shots this season.