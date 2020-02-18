Tracking more rain and colder temps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A brief break from rainy weather ends soon. Rain returns with a few rumbles of thunder early Tuesday. Expect breaks in the activity before the next round Wednesday then more widespread Thursday. Rain amounts will average 1″-2″ for the week. Mild low to upper 70s continue until a cold front ushers in colder air late Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures drop about 20° degrees with highs only in the 50s Thursday and Friday. Lows drop into the 40s then 30s and near freezing Saturday . Warming gets underway through the weekend.
So for the week mild and wet until a chilly rain takes over Thursday followed by a dry end to the week.
For the weekend, sunny with cool upper 50s Saturday then wetter and milder low 60s Sunday. Scattered showers extend into early next week.
