Tracking more rain and colder temps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A brief break from rainy weather ends soon. Rain returns with a few rumbles of thunder early Tuesday. Expect breaks in the activity before the next round Wednesday then more widespread Thursday. Rain amounts will average 1″-2″ for the week. Mild low to upper 70s continue until a cold front ushers in colder air late Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures drop about 20° degrees with highs only in the 50s Thursday and Friday. Lows drop into the 40s then 30s and near freezing Saturday . Warming gets underway through the weekend.