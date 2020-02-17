Several days of rain likely

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cloudy with periods of light rain and mild low-mid 60s Monday. Overnight scattered showers return and continue through Tuesday as a warm front lifts north. Warmer 70s with more rain on tap for the week.
Showers briefly taper off late Tuesday before ramping up overnight into Wednesday. The wettest and coldest will be Thursday for a rather chilly rain. Highs tumble about 20° from the 70s into the 50s and lows drop from the 60s into the 40s and 30s. As rain moves out drier air quickly filters in to end the week.
Sunshine and a bit chilly Friday and Saturday. Lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s. Dry until Sunday which brings isolated showers and slightly higher low 60s.
