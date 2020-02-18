Settlement reached in Homerville coffee shop explosion

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Public Service Commission and Atlanta Gas Light (AGL) have reached a settlement in a 2018 explosion at the former Homerville Coffee Corner.
Of that amount, AGL will voluntarily contribute $275,000 to the Georgia Pipeline Emergency Responder Initiative. The remaining $72,000 will be voluntarily contributed to the Georgia Rural Water Association. As part of the settlement, the company also admits no wrongdoing or liability.
AGL was facing $2.3 million in civil penalties.
The explosion happened in August 2018.
Three women who were inside the coffee shop at the time were taken to a Gainesville, Fla. hospital.
The explosion happened when a fiber optic construction crew was digging near the area when they hit natural gas and sewer lines near the Coffee Corner, according to the State Insurance Commission Office.
The explosion was ruled accidental.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.