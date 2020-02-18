Murder trial begins for 2015 Albany death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The murder trial for three men indicted in a 2015 death in Albany began Monday morning.
Mylan Mahoney, Malcolm Offord, and Jamie Washington were charged in connection to the death of James Hawkins, who was found dead behind a motel on West Highland Avenue in July 2015.
Opening statements began Monday.
Offord and Mahoney pleaded guilty in connection to Hawkins’ death, according to District Attorney Greg Edwards.
Washington has not entered a plea, and is the only one of the three men standing trial.
Edwards called a medical examiner to the stand. The medical examiner addressed the findings of Hawkins’ autopsy, which was done on July 7, 2015. The examiner said Hawkins died from multiple gunshot wounds. Three bullets were removed from his body.
Desmond Carter, a victim in another attempted armed robbery the three men were indicted on, is expected to take the witness stand. That incident happened on July 5, 2015 — the same day Hawkins’ body was found, according to the indictment.
Hawkins’ family and Washington’s family are in the courtroom.
WALB’s Darran Todd is covering the trial and will provide updates as it progresses.
