Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

NASCAR-DAYTONA 500
Denny Hamlin wins 3rd Daytona 500; Ryan Newman hospitalized
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 for the third time when he beat Ryan Blaney to the finish line in the second-closest finish in race history. The win for Joe Gibbs Racing came as Ryan Newman was wrecked as the leader and crossed the finish line with his car on its roof, engulfed in flames. He was hospitalized in serious condition but his team said Newman's injuries were not life threatening.
BELK-CORPORATE LAYOFFS
Belk restructures corporate office, cuts 80 positions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Belk Inc. has eliminated 80 positions at its corporate office in North Carolina. The Charlotte Observer reports the layoffs at the Charlotte-based business were confirmed Monday. A restructuring effort had been announced last week. A statement from the company says affected workers will be offered severance packages and outplacement services. Belk was founded in 1888 and became the nation's largest family-owned department store chain. It was sold to a private equity firm in 2015. Former CEO Tim Belk announced his retirement in 2016, ending 128 years of family leadership of the company.
POLICE CUSTODY-DEATH
Police: Man dies following struggle with N Carolina officers
HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — Police say a man has died following a struggle with North Carolina municipal officers when he became unresponsive after a stun gun was used. Hickory police said Matthew D. Saunders of Lincolnton died on Monday. The department asked the State Bureau of Investigation to review what happened. Two officers involved were placed on administrative duty. Police say the struggle happened at a hotel after officers received information about an individual being in possession of methamphetamine and a gun. Police say they found out later that Saunders was wanted as a federal probation absconder.
POLICE LOT-TACKS
Tacks damage tires in North Carolina police parking lot
HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police department says someone put down metal tacks in in the agency's parking lot, damaging the tires of multiple vehicles. The Hickory Police Department says it recovered more than 50 half-inch-long black metal tacks after damage reports came in late last week. Police are hopeful that a review of video footage will generate images of whoever performed the vandalism or of the perpetrator's vehicle. The Hickory police chief says putting down the tacks "put lives at risk and is inexcusable."
SMALL PLANE CRASH
Official: 4 sent to hospital after N Carolina plane crash
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane crashed at a central North Carolina airport, sending four people to the hospital. The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna crashed Monday afternoon at Gray’s Creek Airport south of Fayetteville. The pilot and the three students were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville. The students were at the airport as part of a local workforce development program designed to allow attendees to learn about aviation careers. The FAA will investigate the crash and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause.
SHOOTING-TEENS CHARGED
2 men accused in death of 17-year-old in N Carolina capital
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two young men have been accused in the shooting death of a 17-year-old last week in North Carolina's capital city. Raleigh police say Santiago Pacheco of Wendell and James Jarquin of Zebulon are both charged with murder, while Jarquin also faces a firearms charge. Both suspects were in the Wake County Detention Center on Monday without bond. The two are accused in the death of 17-year-old Zaequan Deloatch. Raleigh police believe Deloatch was shot in the back near a shopping center and then ran until he collapsed. He died at a local hospital.
OBIT-BOB JORDAN
Ex-North Carolina Lt. Gov. Bob Jordan dies at 87
MOUNT GILEAD, N.C. (AP) — Former North Carolina Lt. Gov. Bob Jordan has died at the age of 87. An obituary posted online by a funeral home said Jordan died on Sunday at his home in Mount Gilead, North Carolina. It didn’t disclose a cause of death. Gov. Roy Cooper described Jordan as a friend and a “great North Carolinian.” Jordan was elected lieutenant governor in 1984 and served in the office from early 1985 to 1988. He ran for governor in 1988 and lost to Republican Gov. Jim Martin.
MOTHER-SON KILLED
Shoplifting arrest ends search for teen accused of killings
MIDLAND, Va. (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old boy charged with fatally shooting his mother and 6-year-old brother in their Virginia home was apprehended after he tried to shoplift hair dye, clothes and a backpack from a North Carolina department store. Sgt. James Hartman, a spokesman for the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Department in Virginia, said Levi Norwood was arrested Saturday after employees at a Target in Durham, North Carolina, found him in the sporting goods section and called police. Investigators didn’t immediately find any guns in Norwood’s possession, but Fauquier County Sheriff Robert Mosier said a car allegedly stolen by the teenage suspect would be returned to Virginia and searched for weapons.