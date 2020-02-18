Irwin Co. receives life-saving device donation

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Irwin County officials are calling a new tool “life-saving.”
An EKG machine communicates with doctors at the hospital, while a patient is on the way there and the county’s new EKG machine will save a lot of time before arriving at the hospital.
“With a heart attack, time is muscle. The longer the time you wait between it and the time of what you got to do with the patient, you’re losing heart muscles,” said EMA Director Jerry Edwards.
Having served Irwin County for 20 years, Edwards said the new Lifepak 15 monitors are life-changing.
“It will save time, we have brought people back to life with these,” said Edwards.
Tift Regional Medical Center recently donated the EKGs to Irwin County.
Officials said the machine allows the emergency room and the doctor to prepare for the cardiac patient, before they arrive, saving valuable time.
“We can bring them back around, and they have been breathing when we got them back to the hospital,” said Edwards.
The EKG gathers information about the heart and records abnormal rhythm.
It can send that information to Tifton or Coffee Regional Hospital.
“They already know before the patient gets there what they need. They don’t have to stop in the ER. They can just go right to the cath lab,” said Edwards.
Tift Regional Medical Center raised $120,000 to help fund these devices.
There will be a “Hearts and Diamonds” Gala Saturday night to raise more money. It is at 7 p.m. at University of Georgia Tifton Campus.
