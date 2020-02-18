GBI launches homicide investigation in Coffee Co.

By WALB News Team | February 18, 2020 at 6:16 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 6:16 PM

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is assisting the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office with a death investigation.

Christopher Anthony Woolf, 27, was found dead in his apartment in the 2000 block of Highway 221 N on Feb. 6.

His death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the GBI.

The sheriff’s office asked for the GBI’s assistance on Feb. 10.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227, the Coffee County Tip Line at (912) 383 8477, or the GBI Region 4 Office at (912) 389-4103.

