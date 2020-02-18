Patchy fog and showers this morning make way for clouds and warmth. Highs will reach the middle 70s this afternoon. Rain chances build back overnight. Showers and about 5 degrees cooler Wednesday. A colder rain settles-in Thursday. Temperatures hover around 50 all day. Drier air follows Friday. A freeze is expected Saturday morning, but it will be sunny for a second day in a row. That’s were it ends. Clouds and rain chances return Sunday and so does the milder air come Monday.