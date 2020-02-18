FCC: $20 Billion plan will bring better internet to rural GA

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Providing internet access to rural Georgia communities is a top priority for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
An FCC commissioner was in Tifton Monday night, and spoke to residents about how a $20 billion plan will provide internet access to millions.
FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks said "This $20 billion program that the FCC just voted on is gonna be the best, clearer shot for getting rural broadband everywhere.”
Commissioner Geoffrey Starks says this will be a 10-year program and “Our current effort is about $2 billion, so this is gonna be ten times larger than any other rural broadband program.”
He hopes rural Georgia residents will start seeing the effects of this program in the coming years.
He says “It’s gonna be important that communities start to gather some of the internet service providers, and start to make sure that they’re aware of the program, and gonna be able to fulfill their obligations under the program, to get out here and serve these communities.”
Commissioner Starks asked a crowd of just over a dozen “How many people are happy with their connectivity at home in the room?”
Starks said internet access for rural Georgia is vital for agriculture and telemedicine programs.
His stop in Tifton was one of his Georgia visits as part of his “Southern Tour.”
Tuesday he heads to Montgomery and Selma, Alabama.
Not only does he want to provide internet, but make it affordable for families “One of the platforms I started to talk about or think about is making sure that we’re providing affordable service options to Americans.”
"A program that can provide something that is probably $15 and under that provides internet connectivity I think it’s going to be important for a lot of families who are trying to make precious dollars stretch.”
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.