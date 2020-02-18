Dougherty Co. Commission invites you to attend empowerment event

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - About 38 percent of Albany and Dougherty County’s workforce has left. That means there are available jobs, but not the people to work them.
Community empowerment is the phrase Dougherty County Commissioner Anthony Jones is using to describe an upcoming workshop to help people with things like getting their GEDs, expunging their records and even setting up checking accounts.
During the workshop, there will be representatives from Albany Technical College (ATC) and Albany State University to talk with people about educational opportunities, including GED and career pathways, dual enrollment and ATC’s Commercial Truck Driving certificate.
There will also be people there to teach you about record expungement, in case that’s something that may be keeping you from being able to get a job.
Plus, there will be people there to help you if you have disabilities or need mental and physical wellness help.
There will even be representatives from Synovus Bank to teach you financial tips and even help you set up a checking account.
“What we want to do is we want to empower these people in this community to have a sense of quality and a decent quality of life. Everyone deserves a decent quality of life,” said Jones.
There will also be people from Goodwill and the Department of Labor to give you employment tools.
Anyone is welcomed to attend the event. It will be Thursday, February 20, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and will be held at the former Albany High School.
A group of volunteers are working to stop the stigma surrounding mental health.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, offers free support and education to people working on recovery, and their families.
The Dougherty County chapter is starting a 12-week family-to-family support class. The class helps families learn how to deal with mental illness.
NAMI Representative Jere Brands said many people have mental illnesses but don’t realize how treatable they are with help from others.
“It’s just people talking about it like we’re talking here. We certainly appreciate the interest that you’ve all shown. It’s not a taboo subject. What I try to do is talk about it as much as possible. It’s frequent but treatable,” explained Brands.
Support groups start Monday night at First United Methodist Church.
Representatives discussed another mental health issue Monday night.
Dougherty County Jail has a large number of people with mental illnesses in their custody.
Debbie Richardson, a board member and volunteer with Dougherty County’s mental health council, spoke with commissioners about mental health issues in the community.
Richardson said it’s not just the jail that sees a lot of people with mental illness. She said it’s a problem prevalent in the homeless population, as well.
Richardson said people can’t afford their medication, don’t have access to transportation or have issues applying for disability.
She said this leads to issues like they see at the jail.
“About one-third of our jail is populated by those with mental illness and I don’t believe that the care, they do have someone that goes in about four hours a week, but if you’ve got 600 people, that’s kind of tough, isn’t it?” asked Richardson.
Richardson said they work with groups like the NAMI to try and help people in need. She said their annual budget is only about $12,000 and they’re looking for more volunteers.
There’s a new initiative to try and get city and county employees who work in Albany and Dougherty County to also live where they work.
The Land Bank Authority acquires tax-delinquent properties and sells them at very low costs. Director Paul Forgey said they’re trying to get city and county employees to buy these properties.
The hope is they’ll renovate them and choose to live there or even rent the properties and grow their wealth.
Forgey said there is a home in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue where they’re specifically looking for someone in law enforcement with a marked car to live.
“You know, it’s not generally in the greatest area, but that block in particular has over 80 percent home-ownership. It’s a very solid neighborhood and we’d like to continue that, so we want it to be owner-occupied,” said Forgey.
Forgey said with certain homes, they’ll offer them to law enforcement, then city and county employees, then the general public.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.