BPS: School bus involved in crash with pickup truck

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Decatur County school bus and a pickup truck were involved in a crash late Tuesday afternoon, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS).
The accident happened at the Scott Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive intersection.
There were five to six passengers in the truck, according to BPS.
All of the passengers in the truck were injured and taken to the hospital. BPS officials said their conditions are not known at this time.
BPS officials said the bus was “loaded” with students but the exact number is not known. The students and the bus driver were not injured.
BPS is asking drivers to avoid the area.
WALB has reached out to Decatur County Schools for more information. We will provide updates as details come in.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.