Albany Gang Task Force works to reach young people

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A typical Gang Task Force meeting in Albany is usually filled with community leaders and adults, but the real issue is getting young people involved.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said there are 71,000 gang members in the state.
Albany leaders host monthly meetings to help tackle the issue.
Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard has been hosting them for awhile.
The Dougherty County School System, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit, the GBI and several community members typically attend.
Howard said the issue has been reaching younger people and getting them to join the conversation.
“That’s almost like pulling a tooth without some type of antibiotic. We certainly need to get young folks more involved, to stay involved and to participate. If Albany’s going to reclaim the Good Life City, it’s going to take a collaborative effort from all of us,” said Howard.
The GBI now has an office in Dougherty County, focusing on gang activity and gang-related crimes.
GBI Director Vic Reynolds previously told WALB that on average, criminal street gang members commit half of the violent crimes in the state.
“There are 15,000 students in the school system and they need to hear it first hand from the Gang Task Force and the GBI that we have problems, not only in Albany, but we have 159 counties,” said Howard.
Reynolds said the GBI is working to arrest more members of criminal street gangs.
There’s another gang task force meeting at the Government Center on Feb. 27.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.