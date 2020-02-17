Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

OLDEST GOVERNOR
McMaster now the oldest governor South Carolina has ever had
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is now the oldest person to ever hold that office. McMaster turned 72 years and 262 days old on Thursday, one day older than James Byrnes when he left office in January 1955. The governor told The Post and Courier becoming governor after a long career that included time as state attorney general, U.S. attorney, lieutenant governor and head of the state Republican party has been a benefit as he learned a lot from different things. McMaster could serve a lot longer. If he wins a second term, he would leave office in January 2027 at age 79.
ELECTION 2020-NONWHITES
Democratic hopefuls now test strength among minority voters
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Democrats' election calendar is turning to Nevada and South Carolina, two states with substantial minority populations. The next stage in the nominating fight will test candidates such as Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, whose success so far has come in front of overwhelmingly white electorates in Iowa and New Hampshire. It may also be a potential last comeback opportunity for Joe Biden. He finished poorly in those first two contests but argues he has durable support among the minority voters who will soon make their choices. California billionaire Tom Steyer is making a big push, especially in South Carolina.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020
Rival Democrats accuse Bloomberg of trying to 'buy' election
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — With the Nevada caucuses fast approaching, the campaigning Democratic presidential candidates are fixated on a rival who isn't contesting the state. Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg all are targeting billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg. They are accusing him of buying his way into the election and making clear they’re eager to take him on in a debate. The attacks are a sign of how seriously the field is starting to take Bloomberg as gains traction in the race and is on the cusp of qualifying for Wednesday's Democratic debate in Las Vegas.
ELECTION 2020-THE LATEST
The Latest: Nevada's lieutenant governor endorses Biden
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Joe Biden has picked up another endorsement from a top Nevada politician, with Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall announcing that she will back the former vice president’s White House bid. Marshall joins two of the state’s four U.S. House members, Dina Titus and Steven Horsford, in backing Biden. Marshall plans to campaign with Biden on Monday in Reno. Biden has spent the weekend campaigning alongside Titus and Horsford in and around Las Vegas ahead of next Saturday's caucuses. Nevada is key to Biden’s hopes for a comeback after finishing fourth in Iowa and fifth in New Hampshire.
SHOOTING-COLLEGE
Officials: 2 shot in outside event held at college gym
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Two people were shot and wounded early Sunday at a college gym in northern South Carolina. School officials at Clinton College said the gym had been rented by an outside group for a birthday party and the people who were shot were not students, staff or faculty. Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department told The Charlotte Observer that the shootings happened just before 1 a.m. The college says it will have counselors available on Monday for staff and students.
ELECTION 2020-STEYER
Steyer foundation mulling SC investments - after the primary
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Ahead of this month’s crucial South Carolina primary, the wife of presidential candidate Tom Steyer says that the foundation she runs is interested in considering an investment proposal from one of the state’s largest black church congregations. But she said the foundation wouldn’t act on it until after the primary. During services on Sunday morning at Brookland Baptist Church, Pastor Charles B. Jackson, Sr. mentioned applying for a grant from Steyer’s foundation in conjunction with renovations at Lakeview Empowerment Center, where many of Brookland’s after-school programs are held.