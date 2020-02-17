Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

TAX INCREASE-EDUCATION
Backers of wealth tax to fund Arizona schools plan kickoff
PHOENIX (AP) — Backers of a proposal to raise taxes on wealthy Arizonans to boost school funding will formally kick off a signature-gathering effort Monday after filing revised ballot language. The Invest in Education Act initiative was refiled late last week after what proponents say are relative minor changes prompted by a Legislative Council review. The measure is backed by Arizona's largest teachers union and other groups. Backers need to collect nearly 238,000 valid signatures by July 2 to put the question on the November ballot. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has vowed no new taxes on his watch.
AP-US-PEARL-HARBOR-VETERAN-DIES
USS Arizona crew member, Pearl Harbor survivor dies age 97
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — One of the remaining USS Arizona crew members who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor has died. Donald Stratton passed away in his sleep at his Colorado Springs home Saturday with his family in attendance. The 97-year-old veteran had been in poor health since contracting pneumonia in October. Stratton was one of the survivors of the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese aerial attack on the U.S. Navy base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii that killed 1,100 Arizona crew members. Following Stratton's death, Lou Conter and Ken Potts remain the last living members of the Arizona's crew.
ARIZONA-GROUNDWATER WELLS
Farmers push back against tracking data on groundwater wells
PHOENIX (AP) — The agriculture industry is pushing back against efforts in Arizona to track the amount of water being drawn from large groundwater wells in rural areas. State water officials say getting the data would help fill a gaping hole and help Arizona better plan for future water use. But the agriculture industry sees bills to install meters and submit annual reports, for example, as moves toward regulation. The Arizona Republic reports that the disagreements emerged during a recent meeting of a state-appointed commission that focuses on groundwater outside big cities. A dozen bills have been introduced in the Legislature this year to respond to falling groundwater levels in rural areas.
MAN STABBED-SUSPECTS ARRESTED
Phoenix police: 2 arrested in stabbing of man exiting a bus
PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say two suspects have been arrested in connection with a stabbing of a 21-year-old man last month. They say 18-year-old Donovan Ames and 19-year-old Orion Warren were taken into custody Saturday night. Police say the Ames and Warren are being held on suspicion of armed robbery and aggravated assault. They say the victim was getting off a bus on Jan. 24 when one of the suspects grabbed him from behind stabbed him when he tried to get away. The suspects also allegedly stole the victim’s backpack. Police say the stabbing victim’s injuries weren’t life-threatening. His name hasn’t been released by police.
EXPORTING ARMS INFO-GUILTY PLEA
Former arms company engineer pleads guilty to weapons count
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A naturalized U.S. citizen from China who worked for 10 years for a Raytheon Corp. subsidiary as an electrical engineer has pleaded guilty to a federal arms exportation charge. Wei Sun pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court in Tucson, where Raytheon Missile Systems has a large defense plant that produces missiles. In a plea agreement with prosecutors, the 48-year-old Sun acknowledged taking a Raytheon laptop to China on a 2018 personal trip and acknowledged that it contained sensitive missile material. An indictment charging Sun did not allege he actually shared any of the information but merely taking sensitive weapons files out of the country without permission violates federal law on arms exports. Sentencing was set for April 28.
GALLUP DIOCESE-SCHOOL
Diocese of Gallup to sell historic school property in uproar
GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — The Diocese of Gallup has announced it will sell the property of the historic Sacred Heart School to a secular charter school. The Gallup Independent reports word of the pending sale recently stunned school officials and parents amid concerns about a conflict of interest. Sacred Heart School interim principal Amy Jo Mulvaney says she was caught off guard when Aequitas Education and Hozho Academy representatives toured the school late January. The representatives said they were purchasing the campus. Gallup attorney Patrick T. Mason led the Aequitas and Hozho group. He is also the attorney for the Diocese of Gallup.
AP-US-BORDER-PATROL-EX-AGENT-SENTENCED
Border Patrol ex-agent gets 6-year term for aiding smugglers
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A former U.S. Border Patrol agent who admitted helping traffickers smuggle drugs across the U.S.-Mexico border has been sentenced to six years in prison on drug and bribery convictions. A federal judge in Tucson on Friday imposed the prison term on 50-year-old Jose Antonio Yanez of Pirtleville, a small community near Douglas. The judge also also ordered Yanez to pay restitution of over $340,000 for salary received while conspiring with traffickers. Yanez previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute marijuana, receiving a bribe, and Importation of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance. Yanez was also ordered to pay $340,434 in restitution to United States Border Patrol for repayment of salary received while conspiring with traffickers.
SCHOOL ENROLLMENT SCHEME-PLEA
Ex-Arizona principal pleads guilty to $2.5M enrollment fraud
PHOENIX (AP) — A former charter school principal in Arizona has pleaded guilty to participating in a $2.5 million scheme to inflate enrollment at the now-closed Bradley Academy of Excellence. Former Goodyear school principal Harold Cadiz was charged with two counts of felony theft and faces up to 12 and a half years in prison for his role in falsifying student enrollment figures. Arizona public schools are funded based on the number of students, meaning each additional student brings more tax dollars. The school closed in January 2018 ahead of an audit from the state education department. Cadiz is scheduled for sentencing March 27.