Community discusses CBD and hemp oil benefits

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - CBD oil is a non-intoxicating marijuana extract credited with helping treat a host of medical problems; everything from epileptic seizures to anxiety, to inflammation to insomnia.
Something some people in South Georgia say is helping them go to work every day.
A Las Vegas Based company came to Tifton to tell people about the product Sunday, and some who say they’re already using it.
My Daily Choice met with people in Tifton to discuss the health benefits of CBD and Hemp oil. Melisa Mercer says using it has eased severe discomfort, after spending thousands of dollars on prescriptions.
“I was having some symptoms as far as dizziness, muscle spasms, and very severe discomfort”, said My Daily Choice Affiliate, Mercer.
"It really benefited me, and I am able to get up and go to work every day and move, so it is really helpful, said Mercer.
My daily choice affiliates say there is growing awareness about the benefits of CBD oil. However, when buying the product, consumers should be careful.
“Just because it is at a gas station, you can guarantee that it is not a good place to buy”, said My daily Choice Affiliate Tammy Mixon. “You would not go there to buy anything that is important that you are going to ingest in your body every day.”
Many people at the event say they came out to the event to get a better understanding of the product and hopefully make their everyday life a lot less stressful.
“I did construction work for a few years now, and it takes quite a toll on your body. So, when I found out about this, I started using a bit more and more, and now it is pretty much what I go to every day,” said Consumer Tyler Boykin.
Affiliates from the company say consumers need to ensure the product they purchase has a QR code to scan to ensure the product is authentic.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.