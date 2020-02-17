APD looking for armed robbery suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) has issued warrants for a suspect in a Saturday armed robbery, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
APD has issued warrants for Marcus Gray, 27.
The department released surveillance video of the suspect, later identified as Gray, in a convenience store in the 800 block of North Jefferson Street. Police said the video was recorded before the incident happened.
The victim told police that he was robbed in an alley after he was followed from the convenience store.
A single shot was fired at the victim during the incident, according to APD.
WALB has reached out to police for more information on the incident. Anyone with information on Gray’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2132.
