Man charged with aggravated assault for actions after brother’s murder released from jail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man who has been charged with aggravated assault for his actions just moments after his younger brother’s murder is no longer in the Muscogee County Jail.
According to release dockets, 18-year-old Jahiem Davis was released from the Muscogee County Jail on Thursday, Feb. 13 after being arrested one week earlier on Feb. 6.
Chris Breault, Davis’ defense attorney, says Davis’ family posted bond with funds raised through Gofundme. The crowdfunding page went up Wednesday, Feb. 12 and there was enough to release Davis on a $50,000 bond by Thursday, Feb. 13. Breault says there is a balance and the family will have to continue to make payments.
Davis’ 13-year-old brother, Jamareion Davis, was shot and killed on 32nd Ave. in late January. Just moments after Jamareion Davis’ murder, Jahiem Davis reportedly chase after the man allegedly responsible for his brother’s death, Jaquayvius Jones.
Jahiem Davis and a cousin chased Jones to his grandmother’s house, picking up the alleged murder weapon along the way.
Jones turned himself in on other charges the day following Jamareion Davis’ murder. He is being held in the Muscogee County Jail.
Jahiem Davis has pleaded not guilty to the charges of aggravated assault against him. His case has been bound over Superior Court.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.