Lee Co. deputies looking for missing man with schizophrenia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.
Ronald Edward Lawrence, Jr. was last seen at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday.
He was wearing a dark-colored dress with a crown on his head, according to deputies.
He is 5′9, and around 180 pounds with brown eyes.
Deputies said Lawrence also suffers from schizophrenia.
If you know the whereabouts of Lawrence, you’re asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.
