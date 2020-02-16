Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

EXPORTING ARMS INFO-GUILTY PLEA
Former arms company engineer pleads guilty to weapons count
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A naturalized U.S. citizen from China who worked for 10 years for a Raytheon Corp. subsidiary as an electrical engineer has pleaded guilty to a federal arms exportation charge. Wei Sun pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court in Tucson, where Raytheon Missile Systems has a large defense plant that produces missiles. In a plea agreement with prosecutors, the 48-year-old Sun acknowledged taking a Raytheon laptop to China on a 2018 personal trip and acknowledged that it contained sensitive missile material. An indictment charging Sun did not allege he actually shared any of the information but merely taking sensitive weapons files out of the country without permission violates federal law on arms exports. Sentencing was set for April 28.
AP-US-BORDER-PATROL-EX-AGENT-SENTENCED
Border Patrol ex-agent gets 6-year term for aiding smugglers
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A former U.S. Border Patrol agent who admitted helping traffickers smuggle drugs across the U.S.-Mexico border has been sentenced to six years in prison on drug and bribery convictions. A federal judge in Tucson on Friday imposed the prison term on 50-year-old Jose Antonio Yanez of Pirtleville, a small community near Douglas. The judge also also ordered Yanez to pay restitution of over $340,000 for salary received while conspiring with traffickers. Yanez previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute marijuana, receiving a bribe, and Importation of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance. Yanez was also ordered to pay $340,434 in restitution to United States Border Patrol for repayment of salary received while conspiring with traffickers.
SCHOOL ENROLLMENT SCHEME-PLEA
Ex-Arizona principal pleads guilty to $2.5M enrollment fraud
PHOENIX (AP) — A former charter school principal in Arizona has pleaded guilty to participating in a $2.5 million scheme to inflate enrollment at the now-closed Bradley Academy of Excellence. Former Goodyear school principal Harold Cadiz was charged with two counts of felony theft and faces up to 12 and a half years in prison for his role in falsifying student enrollment figures. Arizona public schools are funded based on the number of students, meaning each additional student brings more tax dollars. The school closed in January 2018 ahead of an audit from the state education department. Cadiz is scheduled for sentencing March 27.
NAMING HILDY'S HOUSE
Official OKs center name to inspire those fighting addiction
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius initially balked at naming a new residential treatment center for women in Bullhead City as “Hildy’s House.” But Angius ultimately went along on the condition that people be told only that “Hildy” was an alcoholic/addict who reached out for help, got it and then promised to help others. Angius had been instrumental in getting the project off the ground but said opposes naming things after politicians. Angius said she relented after thinking about the facility's purpose of saving and improving lives.
MISSING AND MURDERED INDIGENOUS PEOPLE
Lawmaker wants to address violence directed at Native women
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Native American women face a murder rate that is more than 10 times the national average, and a Utah lawmaker wants to address the violence. The Daily Herald in Provo reports Democratic state Rep. Angela Romero said her top priority this year is her proposal to create a task force aimed at studying violence against indigenous women. Those crimes can be particularly challenging to investigate because they often involve many different agencies. The task force would report to lawmakers about what gaps exist and create a road map to prevent and address future violence. The Navajo Nation stretches across Utah, Arizona and New Mexico.
HAVASU-LONDON BRIDGE
Lake Havasu City to end closures of London Bridge for events
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Lake Havasu City officials plan to end scheduled closures of London Bridge for special events, saying they don't want to block vehicle travel between an island and the rest of the western Arizona city along the Colorado River. Today's News-Herald reports that city officials cited safety reasons and residents' concerns over hours-long closures. Events that have required bridge closures include the annual Line Dance on the London Bridge and Camaros on the Bridge. Feb. 23 will be the final time the Line Dance on the London Bridge will be staged atop the bridge.
ELECTION 2020-SENATE-ARIZONA-KELLY
Senate candidate in Arizona blasts military cuts for wall
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly is criticizing the Trump administration's plan to divert money from defense projects to build a wall along the Mexico border. Kelly said Friday that the plan isn't necessary and could impact the F-35 fighter program at Luke Air Force Base. The Pentagon on Thursday slashed billions of dollars in funding for 17 Navy and Air Force aircraft and other military programs to free up money for the wall. Kelly says border security is important but building a wall is an outdated way of achieving it. Kelly is a retired astronaut and is married to former Rep. Gabby Giffords.
BORDER PATROL-BUS CHECKS
AP Exclusive: Agency memo contradicts Greyhound on bus raids
SEATTLE (AP) — A Customs and Border Protection memo obtained by The Associated Press confirms that bus companies such as Greyhound do not have to allow Border Patrol agents on board to conduct routine checks for immigrants living in the country illegally. That's contrary to Greyhound's long insistence that it has no choice but to let the agents on board. Immigrant rights activists say the memo gives them additional leverage as they pressure Greyhound to stop allowing sweeps. Greyhound told the AP it appreciated the Border Patrol “clarifying” its policy. It declined to say whether it would prohibit agents from boarding its buses.