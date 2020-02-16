Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Noah Gragson wins his first career Xfinity Series race with a win under caution at Daytona International Speedway. The win was the third consecutive victory at Daytona for JR Motorsports, the team co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gragson is in his second season driving a Chevrolet for JRM. He celebrated wildly on the frontstretch after the win. The race ended after a crash on the last lap of Saturday's season opener.
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Vernon Carey Jr. scored 21 points, Tre Jones added 19 and No. 7 Duke used a high-intensity man-to-man defense to beat Notre Dame 94-60 for its seventh straight win. With No. 5 Louisville losing to Clemson, the win vaulted the Blue Devils into sole possession of first place in the ACC standings, one-half game ahead of the Cardinals. Notre Dame had won four in a row before losing a heartbreaker in overtime Tuesday at Virginia.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes will host an outdoor hockey game at N.C. State's Carter-Finely Stadium on Feb. 20, 2021. Carolina's opponent for the 12th NHL Stadium Series game is to be determined. It will be the 32nd NHL regular season outdoor game and first involving the Hurricanes. The league announced next year's Stadium Series game the same night as the Colorado Avalanche hosted the Los Angeles Kings in wintry weather at Air Force Academy's football stadium.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Tomas Woldetensae scored 18 points and made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left to lift Virginia past North Carolina 64-62. Mamadi Diakite added 15 points for the Cavaliers, who won for the fifth time in six games. Woldetensae’s winning shot came after North Carolina’s Christian Keeling made three free throws to give the Tar Heels a 62-61 lead with 10.3 seconds left. Keeling had been fouled by Woldetensae while attempting a 3-point shot. Garrison Brooks scored 20 points to lead North Carolina, which lost its fifth consecutive game.
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Johh Newman III had a career-high 23 points and Clemson used a strong defensive first half to send No. 5 Louisville to its second straight defeat, 77-62. The Tigers held the Cardinals to their lowest first-half output this season as they led 31-14 at the break and limited the ACC's leading scorer in Jordan Nwora to just five points. Clemson opened up a 21-point lead in the second half. After the lead down to 44-34 on Dwayne Sutton's jumper with 9:49 left, Clemson went on an 11-2 run. Sutton led Louisville with 18 points.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Maik Kotsar swished four free throws in the final 21 seconds to deliver an improbable 63-61 win over Tennessee. Trailing 60-59 with 1:15 left, the Gamecocks had committed 24 fouls and 13 misses from the line. Yet, after Tennessee’s Santiago Vescovi turned the ball over, and Jordan Bowden fouled Kotsar to prevent a fast break, the senior forward calmly swished two free throws for a one-point lead. He went to the line once more a short time later for the final two points. John Fulkerson scored a career-high 25 for the Vols.