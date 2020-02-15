FIRST ALERT: Rain likely on Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hopefully you got a chance to spend some time outside on Saturday because big changes are on the way for Sunday.
Highs Saturday soared into the 60s area-wide under plenty of sun. No weather worries are expected as you head out for your Saturday evening plans. Clouds will be on the increase overnight with lows in the 40s to near 50.
As Sunday goes on, rain chances rise across the region. Widespread rain is likely by afternoon. Highs will be cooler than Saturday. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 50s in most communities. The southeastern portion of the area will see highs warm into the low 60s.
An unsettled weather pattern takes hold for much of the workweek.
A few passing showers are likely on President’s Day. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Higher rain chances return Tuesday through Thursday. Expect widespread rain on Tuesday with a rumble of thunder possible. Highs will warm into the low 70s.
Scattered rain chances return for Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s. Rain is likely on Thursday as a cold front pushes through the region. Colder, with highs in the mid 50s.
Sunshine returns to the forecast by Friday with highs in the low 50s. All dry into next Saturday with highs near 60.
