Faye Swetlik’s body escorted back home, autopsy results expected to be released Tuesday
News of little Faye’s death has affected people around the nation and even the world.
February 15, 2020 at 11:38 AM EST - Updated February 15 at 8:46 PM

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple police agencies escorted Faye Swetlik’s body to a funeral home in Lexington County following her autopsy in Charleston on Saturday morning.

Members from the community lined the street to show their support for her family.

The escort left Charleston at noon.

It came to an end at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home on the 500 block of North Lake Drive in Lexington.

Faye, 6, disappeared from the front yard of her Cayce, South Carolina home while she was playing outside after school Monday.

Thursday around 11 a.m., police found Faye’s body in a wooded area of her neighborhood. That launched a homicide investigation.

At this point, investigators have not shared how she died. They did link her homicide to the death of a 30-year-old neighbor whose body was found without minutes of hers on Thursday morning.

The neighbor, Coty Taylor, lived just a few hundred feet from Faye and her mother.

The community gathered for a candlelight vigil at the Churchill Heights neighborhood Saturday evening to pay respect to Faye.

The University of South Carolina Gamecocks Basketball team also held a moment of silence before their game against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Autopsy results determining Faye’s cause of death are expected to be released on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Officials said the delay was out of respect for Faye’s family.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been shared.

