Delaware St. looks to end streak vs BCU

CLAMPING DOWN: The Hornets have allowed only 81.7 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 88.5 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.JUMPING FOR JOHN: John Crosby has connected on 36.8 percent of the 136 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 23 over his last five games. He's also made 74.4 percent of his foul shots this season.