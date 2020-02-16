African-American tour explores Americus’ historic past

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Welcome Center is providing an African-American History Tour this month in honor of Black History Month.
On Saturday, the community was able to get on a trolly and explore the town.
“It was exciting and very educational and I brought my son with me and he enjoyed it”, said Brittney Parker.
Parker and her son traveled from Decatur to Americus to explore its’ culture.
She says Americus is a small town with a large presence.
“Things happen in the past, I didn’t know it was groundbreaking because I did not know it existed in Americus," said Parker.
The tour has many impactful monuments including the Americus Institute that was built in the 1800s for secondary education of black girls and boys.
Brittany said she decided to show her son the historic significance.
“It is very important to know where he comes from, know his ethnic background and know that he can accomplish and achieve anything in life that he puts his mind too,” Parker said.
Many of the people on the trolly said it was very impactful and they are looking forward to riding it again and learning more about historic Americus.
The next African-American history tour will be offered on Saturday, Feb. 22. in Americus.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.