APD: Woman in custody after stealing Dougherty Co. ambulance

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman is in custody in connection to a stolen ambulance on Saturday around 6:45 a.m., according to the Albany Police Department.
Police said Dougherty County EMS employees stopped at McDonald’s on North Slappey for breakfast. When they returned, the ambulance was missing.
After contacting a supervisor, the ambulance was quickly located near the 800 block of North Slappey by police.
Rachal Lynn Jossey, 41, was identified as the driver, according to police.
Jossey was taken Dougherty County Jail. She is being charged with felony theft by taking.
There was no reported damage to the ambulance.
