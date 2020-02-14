Sunshine returns Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Clouds quickly cleared for an awesome Valentine’s Day. Sunshine dominated with cool upper 50s low 60s Friday afternoon. Just as nice tonight clear but cold as lows drop into the mid 30s. More sunshine and seasonal highs low-mid 60s Saturday.
Sunday clouds and scattered showers return. This begins an unsettled weather pattern with rain likely most of next week. Also a warming trend gets underway as highs top low-upper 70s while lows drop only into the upper 40s to low 60s. Late week drying out and much colder as arctic air plunges south. It’s just a reminder that winter continues.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.