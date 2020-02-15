Shift to digital census raises fear of Iowa-like breakdown

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Some observers worry that this year’s census carries the same potential for mayhem as last month’s Iowa caucuses, except on an infinitely larger scale.
Both events involve a large population, new technology that has not been thoroughly tested and an entire country waiting on the results.
This is the first once-a-decade census in which most people are being encouraged to answer questions via the internet.
Census workers who knock on the doors of homes will use smartphones and a new mobile app to relay answers.
Some watchdog agencies and lawmakers are concerned about whether the systems are ready for prime time.
