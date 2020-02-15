Radium Spring Middle School students learn how to prevent social isolation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A health care insurance provider is taking a stance on bullying and social isolation in Southwest Georgia schools.
We went to Radium Springs Middle School where hundreds of sixth graders learned it all starts with a “hello."
Peach State Health Plan is teaching students about social isolation and how badly it can have on their lives.
“My goal is to prevent probably somebody from committing suicide,” said Pinneice Mosley, a Peach State Health Representative.
Peach State Health says social isolation is something that affects millions of students and it can lead to bullying and violence.
Hundreds of sixth-graders got the chance to hear guest speakers and presentations by fellow classmates.
Students have shown that when they are given tools they will stand up for others as empathetic and caring activists.
The program’s message stood out the most to one student.
“I feel like they need a friend to talk to or to eat with or to socialize with about their life," sixth-grader, Jasmine Johnson said.
Johnson reflected on when she took a chance to meet someone new, who was sitting alone during lunch and how now they are close friends.
“She was looking very sad and she was just not eating. So I just wanted her to feel happy and make her eat and make her feel like herself,” Johnson said.
King Randall said the message of social isolation is a personal one to him.
“I had an experience myself in middle school and I think it was very important for the children to hear how I overcame that situation,” Randall told us. “Middle school-age kids are going through that issue where they are trying to dress like everybody else and be like everybody else to try to get that acceptance from somebody rather than accepting yourself and being yourself."
Mosely said teaching students the importance of treating others like you want to be treated goes a long way for a healthy education and life.
Johnson said she knows exactly how she wants to get that message across to students.
“A teacher would be a great job to talk to students and get to know about the student. You know, just talk to them,” Johnson told us.
Peach State Health wants everyone to remember the next time you are sitting in lunch, whether you are in middle or high school, go greet someone you don’t know. Because remember, no one eats alone.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.