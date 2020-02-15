Paris comes to Albany for a Valentine’s Day prom night

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Paris came to Albany for Valentine’s Day.
Couples relived their prom nights during the “Night in Paris” at the Hilton Garden Inn.
Couples dined, danced and took photos together.
Montrez and Latrisha Boone, a couple that has been married for eight years, said they wanted to get a redo on their prom night experience.
“This time, I’m here with the love of my life, so just memories, just good memories basically and have a good time," said Latrisha and Montrez.
The event was hosted by #MyMarriageRocks and Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.
“Spouses or relationships, they only spend four minutes of quality time with each other and so we wanted to just bump that up and give them an experience," said Chenelle Jackson, an organizer with #MyMarriageRocks.
Jackson said she estimates that over 120 people showed up Friday night.
If you missed the fun, Jackson said similar events are scheduled for Albany soon.
