Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

ROME, Ga. (AP) — Bond has been denied for two Georgia men who authorities say are linked to a violent white supremacist group known as The Base. The Rome News-Tribune reports that a Floyd County for a 19-year-old and a 25-year-old. The two men and one other are charged with conspiring to kill members of a militant anti-fascist group and participating in a criminal gang. An attorney for one of the defendants filed a motion seeking bond late Thursday, but no bond had been set for him yet. The FBI says The Base is a collective of hardcore neo-Nazis who have proclaimed war against minority communities within the U.S. and abroad.