Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

GEORGIA-ABRAMS INVESTIGATION
Judge denies document request in Abrams ethics investigation
ATLANTA (AP) — Democrat Stacey Abrams’ 2018 campaign for Georgia governor has won a legal skirmish as a judge denied a request from the state ethics commission that the campaign turn over more records. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that a Fulton County Superior Court judge said in a one-page order she lacked jurisdiction to enforce a subpoena from the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission. The commission was seeking all correspondence between Abrams’ campaign and several outside groups, including some that register and mobilize voters. The judge’s order relied on a prior case where courts lacked jurisdiction to enforce subpoenas from the commission during a preliminary investigation.
RESTAURANT SHOOTING-REAL HOUSEWIVES
3 shot at eatery owned by Kandi Burruss of 'Real Housewives'
EAST POINT, Ga. (AP) — Three people have been wounded in a Valentine's Day shooting at a restaurant owned by “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss. East Point police tell news outlets that a man entered the Old Lady Gang restaurant just outside Atlanta on Friday night and targeted another man. Two bystanders were also wounded. Police say none of the injuries are life-threatening. Police are looking for the shooter. Old Lady Gang serves Southern food and is owned by Burruss and her husband. The East Point location is one of three in the Atlanta area. Burruss is a singer who became famous as part of Xscape in the 1990s.
ELECTION 2020-SENATE-GEORGIA
Anti-abortion group flips views on new Georgia senator
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — An influential anti-abortion group is backing Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia in her November special election, only months after opposing her appointment to the post. The president of the Susan B. Anthony List said Friday that her initial concerns were based on “rumor,” but that she has since gotten to know Loeffler. The about-face comes as Republicans draw battle lines in the race. Rep. Doug Collins, who is one of President Donald Trump’s top defenders in Congress, is also running for the seat. Democrats, meanwhile, hope to capitalize on the intraparty division in a state they increasingly see as winnable.
OVERTURNED CARGO SHIP-GEORGIA
Salvage firm asks US judge to halt removal of capsized ship
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A maritime salvage company is asking a federal judge to stop the Coast Guard and a rival firm from carrying out their plan to remove a cargo ship that overturned months ago off the coast of Georgia. The company says the Coast Guard violated a 1990 federal law passed to improve oil spill responses by allowing the capsized ship's owner to drop the firm as its pre-designated salvage responder. The company says in a complaint filed in U.S. District Court that the ship's owner wanted salvage operator willing to remove the wreck in larger chunks. The Golden Ray overturned on Sept. 8.
VOTING MACHINES-GEORGIA
Georgia ships last of 30,000 voting machines for March debut
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election officials have shipped the last truckloads of new voting machines that will make their statewide debut during the presidential primaries next month. Trucks carrying devices for the last six counties awaiting shipments left Friday from the metro Atlanta warehouse where state election officials have been testing the machines. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger faced a challenge in distributing 30,000 machines on time. Georgia's presidential primaries are March 24, but early voting starts March 2. Thomas County in south Georgia was among the last six counties to get the new machines. Its elections superviser, Frank Scoggins, says he'll be ready despite the tight deadline.
SANCTUARY CITIES
US border agents to pursue migrants in 'sanctuary' cities
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is deploying agents from the border to “sanctuary” cities that are hindering stepped up immigration enforcement. Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Matthew Albence announced the use of Customs and Border Patrol agents in the interior of the country on Friday. Albence said the move is necessary because sanctuary cities are refusing to cooperate with ICE in the capture of immigrants. He says border agents will “supplement” ICE. Albence did not disclose the cities. But an official speaking on condition of anonymity said they include San Francisco, Boston, Chicago and New York.
HOUSE FIRE-RESCUE
5-year-old who rescued family from fire gets honor
KINGSTON, Ga. (AP) — A 5-year-old boy who saved his family from a house fire has received special recognition from officials in northwest Georgia. Noah Woods woke up Sunday to flames in the room he shared with his 2-year-old sister. He pulled himself and her to safety through a bedroom window and then ran next door for help. Ultimately, he helped save eight people. WXIA-TV reported Noah was presented Friday with a proclamation from Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor honoring him with his very own day. The department also presented him with his own badge, certificate, helmet and firefighter pajamas. He also got a chance to ride in the firetruck.
WHITE SUPREMACIST GROUP
Bond denied for 2 men linked to white supremacist group
ROME, Ga. (AP) — Bond has been denied for two Georgia men who authorities say are linked to a violent white supremacist group known as The Base. The Rome News-Tribune reports that a Floyd County for a 19-year-old and a 25-year-old. The two men and one other are charged with conspiring to kill members of a militant anti-fascist group and participating in a criminal gang. An attorney for one of the defendants filed a motion seeking bond late Thursday, but no bond had been set for him yet. The FBI says The Base is a collective of hardcore neo-Nazis who have proclaimed war against minority communities within the U.S. and abroad.