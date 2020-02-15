Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will look to rev up his appeal with a key voting demographic Sunday — NASCAR fans — as he takes in the Daytona 500. NASCAR drivers may drive toward the left on their trip around the oval racetrack, but their fans lean right, which helps explain the regularity with which GOP presidents have made their way to the track. Trump will be the second sitting president to attend the race. George W. Bush was the first. Like Trump, he also attended the race during a presidential election year. Both Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush visited the track, but during races other than the Daytona 500.