Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Denny Hamlin will try to become the first driver in 25 years to win consecutive Daytona 500's this weekend. But the race is full unknowns. No clear favorite has emerge and events this week have featured different winnerst. Teams have yet to show if they will make manufacturer alliance.d President Donald Trump is scheduled to give the command to start engines at the start ofSunday'se race. The 62nd running of “The Great American Race” is up for grab to kick off NASCAR's season.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Grant Enfinger won the opening race of the Truck Series in a thrilling overtime battle at Daytona International Speedway. The race was marked by a truck on its roof, another on fire and finally a strong finish. Enfinger had to race Jordan Anderson door-to-door to the finish line in a two-lap overtime to get the win. It was the 100th victory for Ford. Enfinger now has three career Truck Series wins.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to make a pit stop at the Daytona 500. Trump will find Daytona International Speedway as welcoming as one of his campaign rallies. Trump is the second sitting president to attend the Daytona 500, joining George W. Bush in 2004. Trump flags wave atop row after row of flashy RVs, where Fox News fires up the fanbase on the built-in TVs before they flip the dial to racing. Trump's dip into sports has been mixed. He was booed at the World Series in Washington, but cheered at the Army-Navy game and the national championship game between Clemson and LSU. He will be warmly received at the Daytona 500.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Clint Bowyer is taking a huge step in front of the lens this season. He signed on to help call nine NASCAR Xfinity Series races for Fox Sports. The funniest guy in the garage is essentially taking his stand-up routine from the local comedy club to the national stage. He’s filling the role previously held by 2014 Cup Series champion and Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kevin Harvick. He hopes to bring a different vibe to living rooms across the country. It also could serve as a launching pad for life after racing.
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Marlins begin spring training believing they're in good shape at catcher with returning starter Jorge Alfaro and veteran newcomer Francisco Cervelli. Alfaro reported for spring training this week 15 pounds lighter thanks to an active offseason regimen that included time on his dad's small farm in Colombia. Cervelli signed a $2 million, one-year contract last month after missing much of 2019 with a concussion that limited him to 48 games for the Pirates and Braves. The 12-year veteran has a long history of concussions, but said he's now fully healthy and anticipates a bounce-back season.
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is raising the minimum salary for minor league players in 2021, according to a memo sent from the commissioner’s office to all 30 teams obtained by The Associated Press. Two years after successfully lobbying Congress to exempt minor leaguers from federal minimum wage laws, MLB opted to give players a wage increase between 38% and 72%. Players at rookie and short-season levels will see their minimum weekly pay raised from $290 to $400, and players at Class A will go from $290 to $500. Double-A will jump from $350 to $600, and Triple-A from $502 to $700.
CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins have never talked to one another about the 1988 dunk contest.They might be the only ones. It is still the dunk contest by which all other dunk contests are measured: Two All-Stars, at the peak of their powers, the players who finished first and second in that season’s scoring standings, going head-to-head to decide a winner. Jordan left the old Chicago Stadium that night with the trophy. To this day, many believe Wilkins was the rightful winner. Either way, it was a never-to-be-forgotten show — and this weekend the dunk contest is returning to Chicago.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla (AP) — Joe Gibbs is at the top of NASCAR as the sports heads into the Daytona 500. He boasts Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin, reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, former champion Martin Truex Jr. and rising star Erik Jones. Gibbs was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame the same weekend he was honored at the Super Bowl as part of the NFL's 100 All-Time Team. Gibbs won three Super Bowls coaching the Washington Redskins and five more Cup titles at Joe Gibbs Racing.