Georgia-Pacific donates $10,000 to Albany Fire Dept.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia-Pacific donated $10,000 to the Albany Fire Department on Friday.
Albany Fire Chief Cedric Scott said the money will go toward their fire safety education programs.
He said donations like this are crucial to keep these programs going.
“Without the generous donations of people, many of these programs would never come to fruition. And so it’s critical that we continue the relationships throughout our community and we continue to try to move these programs forward," said Chief Scott.
Chief Scott also said those community outreach programs will continue strong because of this donation.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.