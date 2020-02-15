Georgia-Pacific donates $10,000 to Albany Fire Dept.

Georgia-Pacific donated $10,000 to the Albany Fire Department on Friday. (Source: WALB)
By Bradford Ambrose | February 14, 2020 at 9:02 PM EST - Updated February 14 at 9:02 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia-Pacific donated $10,000 to the Albany Fire Department on Friday.

Albany Fire Chief Cedric Scott said the money will go toward their fire safety education programs.

He said donations like this are crucial to keep these programs going.

Albany Fire Chief Cedric Scott (Source: WALB)

“Without the generous donations of people, many of these programs would never come to fruition. And so it’s critical that we continue the relationships throughout our community and we continue to try to move these programs forward," said Chief Scott.

Chief Scott also said those community outreach programs will continue strong because of this donation.

