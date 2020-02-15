Exchange Club of Albany honors 2019 Officer of the Year

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Six Albany-area law enforcement officers were honored Friday for their dedication to the community.
The Exchange Club of Albany presented their 2019 Officer of the Year Awards at a meeting.
Barney Knighton with the Exchange Club said it’s great to recognize officers who serve their community every day.
“These officers go out every day and they work just as hard as they can for not a lot of money. And we just think it’s time that they know how much, not only the club, but the community appreciates them,” said Knighton.
The club recognized officers from the Albany Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office and police department.
