ASU looks to extend streak vs Cal

CLAMPING DOWN: The Golden Bears have given up just 65.7 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That's an improvement from the 69.8 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.MIGHTY MARTIN: Martin has connected on 34.1 percent of the 138 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 11 of 29 over his last five games. He's also made 75.6 percent of his foul shots this season.