Albany Recreation & Parks give seniors a magical experience with Valentine’s Day breakfast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A group of seniors got the chance to laugh, sing, dance, eat and even play Bingo this Valentine’s Day.
The City of Albany’s Recreation and Parks Department hosted “A Magical Senior Valentine Bingo Breakfast” Friday.
This is the 20th year the event has been going on.
Those who came received gifts like bears, roses and even special recognition for their contribution to the city.
Tee Taylor is the event coordinator.
She shared, “it’s our job as citizens in the community to impact and share the love with others, who’ve paved the way.”
She told us why she decided to start, what people call an inspirational event.
“It all started one day when I was on my lunch break and I saw a senior just sitting on the porch. So I made it a habit of going by this senior’s house every day just passing by and I said I have to make a difference. We haven’t forgotten about you all. We’re still here for you," Taylor said.
Taylor said at least 125 seniors came out.
They're expecting an even a bigger turnout for next year's breakfast.
She said more events and dates are yet to come. We’ll keep everyone informed of those events and dates as they develop.
