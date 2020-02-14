Thomasville City Schools’ new superintendent excited to get started

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville City Schools is already having a great school year and now it also has a new superintendent.
Superintendent Ben Wiggins said he’s excited to be in this position and get a chance to learn even more about Thomasville City Schools after last week’s meet and greet. Parents and community members came out to Thomasville High School to meet the new superintendent.
Wiggins said he was interested to hear about the school’s history, tradition and culture. He also said there are advantages to coming into this position in the middle of the school year.
“So, coming in January gives me an opportunity to look at all of our school improvement plans and to visit each of those schools and administrators to see what we’re doing with our school improvement plans. So a superintendent can watch, listen and observe to make a good, strong plan for the next school year,” said Wiggins.
Wiggins said he’s also gotten a lot of insight from parents he’s met with personally. He said he’s excited to figure out all of the great things they do.
Wiggins said he is also looking for places of improvement to make Thomasville City Schools the best that it can be.
