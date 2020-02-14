‘Repeated ethics violations’ led to termination of Americus assistant principal





“There are currently two complaints made against Principal Williams by the Furlow Governing Board to the Georgia Professional Standards Commission. We maintain that the allegations are entirely without merit, and we are looking forward to the decisions that the GaPSC plans to make at their February 13th meeting. Principal Williams maintains that he has not violated his ethical duties or engaged in any misconduct, criminal or otherwise.



An incident report made public by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s shows that Principal Williams contacted authorities to report an incident between students. More than two weeks after Principal Williams made his report and the Board was aware of the incident, body-cam footage that is receiving significant attention from residents of Sumter County, reveals that the Governing Board finally decided to contact authorities. This video also shows the lack of thoroughness with which the Governing Board has approached this situation resulting in a 15-year educator ultimately losing his job and livelihood. The Sheriff’s Office has acknowledged that there are no investigations into any of Principal Williams’ actions.



The Furlow Governing Board is using the GaPSC to defame Principal Williams in a poor attempt to justify its wrongful termination of a great and well-loved principal. Two wrongs don’t make a right, especially when both wrongs were made by the Governing Board. Principal Williams looks forward to when he is finally provided the opportunity to rebut the baseless allegations made against him, clear his name, and return as the leader of Furlow Charter School,"

Ken Barton, Williams' attorney.

