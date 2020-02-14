‘Repeated ethics violations’ led to termination of Americus assistant principal

By Bobby Poitevint | February 14, 2020 at 1:31 AM EST - Updated February 14 at 1:38 AM

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Repeated ethics violations are why the former Furlow Charter School Assistant Principal Jason Williams was terminated, according to a letter sent to him by the school board.

Many parents and students objected when the Furlow Charter School Board in Sumter County voted to terminate Williams last month.

Williams was terminated on Jan. 24 during a called meeting.



“There are currently two complaints made against Principal Williams by the Furlow Governing Board to the Georgia Professional Standards Commission. We maintain that the allegations are entirely without merit, and we are looking forward to the decisions that the GaPSC plans to make at their February 13th meeting. Principal Williams maintains that he has not violated his ethical duties or engaged in any misconduct, criminal or otherwise.

An incident report made public by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s shows that Principal Williams contacted authorities to report an incident between students. More than two weeks after Principal Williams made his report and the Board was aware of the incident, body-cam footage that is receiving significant attention from residents of Sumter County, reveals that the Governing Board finally decided to contact authorities. This video also shows the lack of thoroughness with which the Governing Board has approached this situation resulting in a 15-year educator ultimately losing his job and livelihood. The Sheriff’s Office has acknowledged that there are no investigations into any of Principal Williams’ actions.

The Furlow Governing Board is using the GaPSC to defame Principal Williams in a poor attempt to justify its wrongful termination of a great and well-loved principal. Two wrongs don’t make a right, especially when both wrongs were made by the Governing Board. Principal Williams looks forward to when he is finally provided the opportunity to rebut the baseless allegations made against him, clear his name, and return as the leader of Furlow Charter School,"

Ken Barton, Williams' attorney.


Parents have wondered if anything criminal is involved.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Williams is not currently, and is not expected to face any charges.

“There’s no criminal involvement with anything going on at the school at this time,” said Col. Eric Bryant with the sheriff’s office.

WALB News 10 reached out to Furlow Charter School’s attorney for more information into Williams’ firing but have yet to hear back at this time.

There are still unanswered questions in this case which we plan to follow up on. We also plan to follow up on the Georgia Professional Standards Commission’s decision.

