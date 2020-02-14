‘Repeated ethics violations’ led to termination of Americus assistant principal

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Repeated ethics violations are why the former Furlow Charter School Assistant Principal Jason Williams was terminated, according to a letter sent to him by the school board.
Many parents and students objected when the Furlow Charter School Board in Sumter County voted to terminate Williams last month.
Williams was terminated on Jan. 24 during a called meeting.
Parents have wondered if anything criminal is involved.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Williams is not currently, and is not expected to face any charges.
“There’s no criminal involvement with anything going on at the school at this time,” said Col. Eric Bryant with the sheriff’s office.
WALB News 10 reached out to Furlow Charter School’s attorney for more information into Williams’ firing but have yet to hear back at this time.
There are still unanswered questions in this case which we plan to follow up on. We also plan to follow up on the Georgia Professional Standards Commission’s decision.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.