Rainfree for a few days

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Ahead of today’s cold front showers and thunderstorms moved across SWGA. Thunderstorms ended early but showers have lingered through the evening. Overnight one last round of rain before ending early Friday. Valentine’s Day ends really nice as clouds quickly for full sunshine through the afternoon. Along with drier air, colder air filters in with more seasonal temperatures. Lows in the 40s Friday and 30s Saturday as highs reach low to mid 60s.