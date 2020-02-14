Newell Brands: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $793.8 million.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.87. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 42 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.
The consumer products company posted revenue of $2.62 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.58 billion.
For the year, the company reported net income of $106.6 million, or 25 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $9.71 billion.
For the current quarter ending in April, Newell Brands expects its per-share earnings to range from 5 cents to 8 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.9 billion to $1.95 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $2.05 billion.
Newell Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.46 to $1.56 per share, with revenue ranging from $9.4 billion to $9.55 billion.
Newell Brands shares have increased roughly 2% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen slightly more than 4%. The stock has dropped nearly 10% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWL