For the Love: WALB picks up litter on Stuart Ave on Valentine’s Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Valentine’s Day, WALB-TVstaff members took time to pick up litter in our neighborhood, for the love of our community.
Friday morning, the WALB team took to Stuart Avenue in Albany to get rid of the trash on both sides of the road.
It's part of a challenge by the Selling Sisters, Katie Gatewood and Callie Walker.
They say it's easy to assume someone else should or will pick up the litter we see every day.
But, WALB and the Selling Sisters believe we can take up the challenge to make our community a little cleaner, and you should too.
"Just to preserve what we have and make it look better," said WALB Vice President and General Manager Bruce Austin. "It's just one small thing we can do to improve it. It doesn't take long to just not throw it out the window or secure it in the back of a pickup truck. That little extra time just makes things look a lot better."
WALB partnered with Hughey and Neuman to make Southwest Georgia litter free and a place to be proud of.
We’re encouraging you to do the same.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.